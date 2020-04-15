To the editor:
Remember to thank our heroes, health care providers, police and firemen and women, open business workers, food service workers and those who offer take out, drive thru and delivery. And, don’t forget our postal employees.
I thank all of the above and anyone I did not mention, thank you and God bless.
(s) Sheldon Troness
Wapiti
