There is no question local government entities in Park County could use a 1-cent specific purpose sales and use tax.
Park County is facing a $1.9 million budget deficit and road maintenance is one area facing cutbacks. The cities of Cody, Powell and Meeteetse could all use revenue for maintenance and infrastructure and are pondering again asking voters for a specific purpose sales and use tax.
Cody public works alone has projects amounting to $5 million in mind with an additional $1 million projects, just in case more money becomes available.
Recently Northwest College jumped in by asking the Park County Commissioners to support a $10 million capital facilities sales tax to construct a $20 million student center.
We offer a word of caution. Don’t get greedy.
Additional penny short-term sales taxes are an excellent way to fund specific purposes and capital facilities projects.
When voters can see the need, they are willing to pay an additional penny for a term, but only up to a point.
Maybe Park County voters are willing to tax themselves and tourists both a penny for general purposes and a penny for capital facilities at the same time. We don’t know.
We do know residents of Park County don’t like additional taxes, but are willing to pay them if needs can be demonstrated.
So before Park County commissioners and Cody, Powell and Meeteetse municipal officials decide to ask voters for two additional taxes, they should consider if they are asking for too much and as a result both taxes could be defeated.
