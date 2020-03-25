At a point in time when this coronavirus pandemic becomes a dim memory, we will be able to look back and see that the United States came through these times stronger, less divisive and more unified.
And we will hold firm in the belief that we cannot only survive, but we can thrive.
In the same spirit that the citizens of the U.S. came together after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, we should be able to put politics and differences aside and celebrate the freedoms and the opportunities afforded us in this great nation.
Following the horrors of 9/11, Americans joined together singing “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch at baseball games.
When we are allowed to gather together again, look forward to singing “God Bless America” at sporting events and concerts and wherever people gather.
It is that kind of spirit that will bring us through these times proud to be Americans.
At all times, but especially now during the pandemic we should be grateful to those who daily put themselves at risk.
Give thanks for the doctors, nurses, emergency room personnel, first responders and other health care providers dealing with those who have the virus or are suspected of having the virus.
And don’t forget to be thankful for the pharmacists and the clerks and stockers in grocery stores and drug stores who are potentially subjected to the coronavirus every day.
Be thankful for those who continue to supply and deliver our food ... the agricultural producers and the long-haul truckers.
Remember to be thankful for those who keep the lights on, keep the water coming out of our faucets and the garbage hauled away.
Together we will get through this coronavirus pandemic and we will come out of it stronger and more united.
John Malmberg
