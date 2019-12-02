To the editor:
Here in the prison system – us guys from Cody still get the Cody Enterprise; which is amazing – being able to still feel attached to our community.
The topic a lot of us have been discussing is Kanye West and the change he’s bringing to Cody. Rumor has it he’s trying to help out the felon population as well as the homeless. To put it simply – Cody is not and has not been receptive or welcoming to anyone with a past. There are quite a few of us here at the Casper Therapeutic Community from Cody, trying to change our lives – but afraid of being turned away in order to become the sons, brothers, spouses and fathers our families deserve; we need the help of our community.
If it takes Mr. West showing up on a mission from God for any changes to be made – what does that say about us, and why would anyone try to hinder that.
(s) SEAN PETTUS
Casper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.