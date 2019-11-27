Wyoming’s Joint Committee on Revenue last week approved an amendment to a previous bill that would now allow voters in counties to decide for themselves on an additional general purpose one-cent sales tax.
We support the new version of the proposed bill for two reasons.
The primary reason being the bill would give the decision to increase taxes back to the voters in their own counties rather than having the state legislature impose the fifth penny on all counties.
Park and Sublette counties are the only two of 23 counties in the state to have not passed a general purpose fifth penny tax.
Secondly, the revised version of the bill would allow counties in the state to authorize the additional one-cent tax permanently rather than put the tax up for a vote every few years.
For those two reasons alone we support the compromise bill.
The revised bill if passed would also allow more flexibility for municipalities to seek approval of specific or general purpose projects with a sixth penny tax and municipalities could even pursue a seventh penny tax for special projects.
Voters in Park County have historically supported specific purpose taxes when specific projects have been delineated and the need for additional tax dollars has been demonstrated.
Park County voters have rejected general purpose taxes in the past.
It boils down to this: residents of Park County want to know what they’re getting for their taxes before they approve new ones.
As Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson says, “This way let the voters decide on it.”
We agree. The decision for new taxes should be made by the people that pay those taxes.
