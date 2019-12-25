I recently came into some money that has me contemplating early retirement. To quote Navin Johnson in my favorite movie, “The Jerk,” “I won’t say how much money, but let’s just say: it’s a LOT.”
No, I didn’t inherit. Sadly, I’ve never been lucky enough to benefit a single penny from someone’s death. My windfall comes via the wonderful U.S. government being kind enough to take big chunks of my money for 40 years and begin returning small chunks until I die shortly thereafter.
A little thing called Social Security, or as my dad used to call it, “Social Scarcety.” He cautioned there would be none left by the time I retired and hopefully moved out. Bear in mind, this is the same wise visionary who said, “Ah, you don’t need college. Now, TV repair; that’s where your big money is gonna be.” Sure enough, it seems a new television repair shop opens up every time you blink.
I’m sure college girls everywhere will insist, “No WAY you’re anywhere near Social Security age.” To which I’ll retort, “WAY!” I turned 62 on Sept. 19 and received my first $943 check a month later. I guess you could say I’m cruising down Easy Street and never looking back. I should never have to work again.
Many would guffaw at the thought of such a pittance financing a lavish lifestyle, but don’t realize I can go weeks without leaving the house and my idea of a wild vacation is a weekend in Billings eating at the Golden Corral. As Nazareth sang, “I ain’t asking for much.”
My old best friend from Pennsylvania, Sam Rullo, called yesterday and said he too is soon taking early Social Security. He’ll get $1,900 a month – obviously he had opted to work those five-day work weeks I’ve only heard about.
Sam worked at a machine shop for 27 years, but quit decades ago when he took our billiards pastime and turned it into a gold mine. He started “TAP Pool League,” which grew beyond even his speculations. Years ago I rode with him to Newark for a truck load of pool tables, and on another trip home, spent a wild weekend in Williamsport for one of his tournaments.
Sam was never the brightest, but always the tightest bulb in our crew. He called to pick my brain for maximum S.S. advantages. He deduced if he waited till he was 65, it would take seven years for that increased benefit to restore what he’d passed up.
He asked how much income he can still report without losing a penny of benefits. I said, “Sam, I’m not a high-finance guy like you; I only took mine early because as the Bible warns, none of us are promised even tomorrow.”
I probably shouldn’t have announced my windfall because, as I’ve seen on so many exposés I’m addicted to, there are sinister opportunists who circle newfound wealth like vultures. They groom and then they murder, and often it’s women using a sexual relationship as bait. It only works on the unsuspecting though; I’ll know exactly what to look for: even the slightest interest.
(This column originally appeared Dec. 8, 2016)
