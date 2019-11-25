In the Norman Rockwell painting “Freedom from Want,” a family is sitting down to the table as a grandmotherly figure presents the turkey.
It endures as a quintessential Thanksgiving image, as the holiday is a time for family and friends to gather for feasting and fellowship.
Thanksgiving as an American tradition began in 1621, a celebration of the Pilgrims’ first good harvest.
The holiday commemorates two different sides coming together for a celebration at the start of what would become our nation – a nation that seems to become more divided every day. The ties that bind us have been replaced by words that divide us and a turkey dinner won’t make that go away.
But perhaps we can put it aside for the day – keep the divisiveness away from appreciating our family and friends, because Thanksgiving is a time for being thankful for all the blessings we all have received.
However, it would be disingenuous to claim that Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks as it’s also the unofficial beginning of the Christmas holiday season.
In 1939, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt acknowledged the holiday’s materialistic aspect by moving it from the last Thursday in November to the third one, then moving it to the fourth Thursday two years later.
Stores are opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving and online the deals will abound. We encourage you to find a balance between the season of shopping and the day of thanks.
So take a minute Thursday and count your blessings.
The Cody Enterprise wishes you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.