To the editor:
I read with great interest John Malmberg’s excellent editorial in the April 16 edition of the Cody Enterprise.
It is important to point out, however, that the economic catastrophe now spreading across America is not caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but rather by the draconian actions initiated at every level of our government.
This response to a virus that has killed fewer than this season’s flu (as of Monday morning COVID-19 has now killed more people) has done vastly more harm to more people than the COVID-19 virus itself. Sadly, the massive loss of jobs, the huge amount of money spent, the forced closing of thousands of businesses and the casual sweeping aside of our Constitutional rights will not stop the virus, only slow it down.
Every elected official at the local, state and federal level who has either issued or enforced these statist policies, as well as those who have stood by silently, need to be replaced at the ballot box over the next several election cycles.
It is my hope that the voters of Cody, Park County and the great state of Wyoming will replace the bureaucrats and politicians who so casually threw aside our jobs, businesses and freedoms, creating in just a few weeks the worst economic catastrophe since the Great Depression.
(s) john dodenhoff
Cody
