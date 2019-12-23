Christmas is finally here and here are some festive quotes to get you in the holiday spirit.
“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” – Dr. Seuss
“When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things – not the great occasions – give off the greatest glow of happiness.” – Bob Hope
“The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much.” –Henry David Thoreau
“Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” – Edna Ferber
“Remembrance, like a candle, burns brightest at Christmastime.” — Charles Dickens
“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality.” – Washington Irving
“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder
“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” – Agnes M. Pahro
“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” – Andy Rooney
“Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it – you feel it. You know it. You believe it.” – Kevin Alan Milne
“Love the giver more than the gift.” –Brigham Young
“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” –Harlan Miller
“Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” –Ruth Carter Stapleton
“Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” –Peg Bracken
The staff of the Cody Enterprise wishes you a Merry Christmas.
