Twenty years ago, that curious noise we heard was a cosmic, collective sigh of relief. The end of the 20th century had come and gone, and we found ourselves none the worse for the wear, despite scientists’ and mathematicians’ most dire fears.
Experts faced the new millennium (Y2K) with dread all because of a couple of numbers. Technology had always identified years by their last two digits – ’77 for 1977 or ’99 for 1999, for example. Those in the know worried that with the 2000s, the world’s computers might mistake ’00 for 1900 instead of 2000. They imagined a techno-apocalypse with catastrophe written all over it.
Banks would collapse; life-sustaining medical machines would break down; planes would fall from the sky; credit cards would become useless pieces of plastic. Whatever was operated by computers – everything from nuclear reactors to gas pumps – would fail and wreak havoc.
And the implications for national and global security were downright scary. I recently learned that, according to an Associated Press story dated Jan. 5, 2000, world leaders spent a combined $600 billion to stay ahead of the impending doom of Y2K.
Nevertheless, I somehow missed President Clinton’s pick of John Koskinen as a Y2K czar to direct our nation’s own $100-billion effort to ward off Y2K bungles. Koskinen headed the President’s Council on Y2K Conversion that monitored all millennium bug-related problems on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Given my nature, however, I probably missed it all because I debunked the whole Y2K fuss as millennial mummery. In truth, I think I was born a skeptic – like those folks in Missouri, the “Show Me” state. I long ago adopted the old saying to “not believe everything you hear and only half of what you read.” I just couldn’t muster the angst to worry about Y2K.
Yes, one of these days my skepticism and naiveté are certain to derail me. For example, if techno trouble loomed today, our wireless thermostat would fail. Then, I’d have to plug in electric heaters everywhere to keep the house toasty warm. Plus, I’d have to get cash from a rich relative since my checking account and charge card are inaccessible. Frankly, stuffing some greenbacks in a mattress for just such an emergency is beginning to look like a really good idea.
I’m not alone in looking back at Jan. 1, 2000; an internet search finds numerous writers penning retrospectives about Y2K, the apocalypse that wasn’t. But some pose a different question: Did the new millennium begin on Jan. 1, 2000, or on Jan. 1, 2001? In other words, are we a year too early in celebrating a new decade today?
Some experts say yes since our calendar really began at year No. 1, not year zero, which makes the very first decade years 1-10. Add a couple of millennia and a pair of decades, and the time period in question would technically be 2021-2030. For this non-expert, though, I’ll count this decade as every year that begins with 20, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2029. Who’s with me?
In the end, Y2K proved to be much ado about nothing. The year 2000 showed up 20 years ago, and the only fanfare was the noisemakers on New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.