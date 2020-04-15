We won’t know what the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on all of us until it’s all over.
Not only individuals, but businesses both big and small will feel the impact for years.
With the U.S. Congress putting the country further into debt by trillions of dollars with the CARES Act relief bill, what impact will that have?
While it may jump-start the economy and give relief to hurting families and businesses, what effect will that burdensome debt have on our children and grandchildren?
Park County’s commissioners seem to be aware of the financial problem and are discussing asking the county’s voters to pass a general purpose fifth penny sales tax in November’s election.
That is a good start, but we question whether that will be enough.
Current low energy prices are exacerbating the problem and are both a blessing and a curse for Wyoming.
Low prices for fuel mean more visitors thus more sales tax revenue from tourists, and more help for the budgets of locals.
But low energy prices mean higher unemployment in the state and less money to operate towns, counties and the state and less money for K-12 education.
Municipal, county and state governments along with school districts need to take action now to reduce spending.
That most likely will include reducing staff along with projects.
It may not be pretty, but it is necessary.
Getting our economy open again is going to be a big step, but unfortunately it’s not going to solve all of the problems caused by the pandemic.
John Malmberg
