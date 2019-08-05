Just recently, Wyoming Game and Fish issued a question accompanied by an expert answering what we should do if we stumble across a rattlesnake.
While this was a refreshing break from everyday grizzly bear news, I hate snakes, so my first reaction was “Kill it!”
Or scream, or run, or pretend it really didn’t happen.
Once upon a time I lived in a completely poisonous snake-free zone. That place is called Alaska. Alaska had many charms and being snake-free was one of them.
Not so Wyoming. As a youth, I watched TV westerns galore and often enough a rattlesnake showed up to mar the plot.
Sometimes the sharpshooting marshal plugged it. Sometimes the snake, pretty much always a rattler, was merely shown slithering through the grass as a fear tactic. Once in a while a character was bitten. This was bad news, especially if it was a good guy.
It was only later in life that I learned some people consider rattlesnakes to be an appetizer delicacy and they actually pay big bucks to eat them.
Gross.
Heck, I am half-surprised I did not see rattlesnake bits for sale at the Park County Fair, or perhaps I just missed the item, it being overshadowed by deep-fried something.
As far as I am concerned, a rattlesnake is Public Enemy No. 1 in Wyoming. I do not want to trip over one, step on one, see one. Several years ago I was warned about a specific hiking path and have never gone near it on foot again.
This newspaper recently ran a photograph of a rattlesnake in its pages and I almost refused to proofread the snake page. It was unavoidably large, but you can’t proofread pages with your eyes closed, so I toughed it out.
At the paper we love running photographs of wildlife, lions and tigers and bears, oh my, grizzly or black, or elk, mule deer, ducks or birds. We can never get enough of them. But I hope we never run another rattlesnake picture again.
Back to Game and Fish, which suggests it is possible snakes are more scared of people than people are of snakes. Test my blood pressure when you say that.
One staff expert recommends against attempting to move or kill a rattlesnake if you come upon one interfering on a hiking trail, unless maybe you are toting a machine gun. The official best plan is to back away quietly.
Yep, definitely, I would yield the right of away. Apparently, saying “Shoo” doesn’t cut it. Another safety suggestion is to watch where you’re going by stepping on top of rocks and logs, not jumping over them. It is wise to stay away from tall grasses and weeds, thick underbrush, wood piles and rocky areas.
Do not reach where you can’t see, otherwise you might be rushed to the hospital for a venom anti-virus.
Venomous is what rattlesnakes are called. Just like the description for villains. That’s how I look at the species. Tell them all to stay under rocks, or better yet, let them all follow Noah, two-by-two, to Montana.
