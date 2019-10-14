If you have an opinion you want to share with one of your state or U.S. legislators, there are several ways to contact the representative and senators in the state of Wyoming.

 

Rep. Liz Cheney

Letters:

2120 Capitol Ave Ste. 8005 

Cheyenne, WY, 82001

Phone: (307) 772-2595

Online: Go to cheney.house.gov and click the contact tab. Fill out the form on the site to send an email. You can also request a personal meeting on the site. 

 

Sen. Mike Enzi 

Letters:

2120 Capitol Ave. Ste. 2120

Cheyenne, WY, 82001

Phone: (307) 772-2480 

Online: Go to enzi.senate.gov and fill out a form on the site. 

 

Sen. John Barrasso

Letters:

2120 Capitol Ave. Ste. 2013 

Cheyenne, WY, 82001

Phone: (307) 772-2451

Online: Go to barrasso.senate.gov and fill out a contact form to send an email.

 

Sen. Hank Coe

Letters: 

P O Box 1088

Cody, WY 82414

Phone: (307) 587-4655

Email: Hank.Coe@wyoleg.gov

 

Rep. David Northrup

Letters:

799 Lane 13

Powell, WY 82435

Phone: (307) 272-0617

Email: David.Northrup@wyoleg.gov

 

Rep. Sandy Newsome

Letters: 

P.O. Box 575

Cody, WY 82414

Phone: (307) 272-1676

Sandy.Newsome@wyoleg.gov

