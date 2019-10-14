If you have an opinion you want to share with one of your state or U.S. legislators, there are several ways to contact the representative and senators in the state of Wyoming.
Rep. Liz Cheney
Letters:
2120 Capitol Ave Ste. 8005
Cheyenne, WY, 82001
Phone: (307) 772-2595
Online: Go to cheney.house.gov and click the contact tab. Fill out the form on the site to send an email. You can also request a personal meeting on the site.
Sen. Mike Enzi
Letters:
2120 Capitol Ave. Ste. 2120
Cheyenne, WY, 82001
Phone: (307) 772-2480
Online: Go to enzi.senate.gov and fill out a form on the site.
Sen. John Barrasso
Letters:
2120 Capitol Ave. Ste. 2013
Cheyenne, WY, 82001
Phone: (307) 772-2451
Online: Go to barrasso.senate.gov and fill out a contact form to send an email.
Sen. Hank Coe
Letters:
P O Box 1088
Cody, WY 82414
Phone: (307) 587-4655
Email: Hank.Coe@wyoleg.gov
Rep. David Northrup
Letters:
799 Lane 13
Powell, WY 82435
Phone: (307) 272-0617
Email: David.Northrup@wyoleg.gov
Rep. Sandy Newsome
Letters:
P.O. Box 575
Cody, WY 82414
Phone: (307) 272-1676
