The 4 million people who visit Yellowstone National Park each year can wait a few hours to inform friends how wonderful it all was. They do not need to share instantly on cell phones what the scenery looked like, what coming upon a herd of bison felt like.
There is such a thing as being overconnected and it seems as if we test that boundary daily. Wilderness and high tech don’t really mix. But we have reached a point of necessary accommodation inside the nation’s first national park.
Recently, the National Park Service asked for feedback on a proposal to expand Wi-Fi coverage within the 2.2-million-acre park.
The thought of going to significant trouble and expense to make it easier for tourists to text makes me queasy. However, Superintendent Cam Sholly’s argument goes to the heart of the real reason why the Park feels compelled to make upgrades in wireless service.
“Providing connectivity to visitors is secondary to providing connectivity to the 3,000-4,000 Yellowstone National Park and concession employees, many of whom live and work in remote parts of the Park,” Sholly said. “Lack of connectivity is regularly cited as a major concern by employees and their families, and is unquestionably a major recruitment and retention issue.”
It is understandable the administration would want to work to improve access for better service for employees who live and work inside the Park. I would grudgingly agree if the benefit is a difference maker to keep employees.
Sholly said there are also complaints from visitors who want better service, although there is probably more cell phone service and Wi-Fi access in Yellowstone than most people are aware of or realize. I have no sympathy for them. You came to Yellowstone for the animals, geysers and other features. Take time to absorb it all and rest your over-active fingers.
During the recent comment period, the organization Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, lambasted the Park Service, making the claims Wi-Fi expansion would violate the Park’s current wireless plan by including historic structures and it would extend wireless coverage where it has been banned. And more.
In a swift rebuttal, Yellowstone officials countered that the proposal does not violate the existing plan and coverage would not be expanded to areas banned from wireless coverage. Sholly said, “We’re committed to expanding connectivity, but in a way that does not damage resources, scenic or otherwise, and takes best advantage of existing infrastructure.”
When I began making regular visits to Yellowstone about six years ago, I was surprised to discover there was any cell phone reception. More recently I have been regularly surprised when my phone rang in areas I previously believed were no-cell zones. Unscientifically, that makes me think wireless coverage has already increased.
From the big picture standpoint, Yellowstone National Park is like nowhere else on earth. But as tiny or as broad as the expansion of Wi-Fi use and cell-phone reception may be, the modernizing makes Yellowstone more like everywhere else on earth. In some ways that’s just reality. In other ways, it’s sad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.