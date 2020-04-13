To the editor:
Even though I rarely agree with Bob Meinecke, I agree with him on this.
Long-range shooting of our big game animals has to stop. Some are now shooting beyond a mile – that’s right, a mile.
I believe it’s time for our Wyoming Game and Fish and other western states to put restriction son these technologies. This was just a fad, but it is becoming mainstream.
I wish these guys and gals would look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves if this conduct is ethical. Our big game animals deserve better.
There are 1,760 yards in a mile. Think about that when you drive down the road. Is it ethical to shoot and kill or wound our big game animals at even half that distance?
There is so much more to hunting than just the shot. As the Boone and Crockett Club states, stretch the stalk not the shot. The loss of our older class mule deer in the high alpine basins of western Wyoming and other western states I believe is a direct consequence of this unethical long range conduct.
Think how you would feel if you spotted that big buck a mile away. Then take hours to close the distance with your daughter or son to within 100 yards only to have someone park next to your truck and get out and shoot that same buck from close to a mile away. Talk about unethical.
I ask you to contact your Game and Fish Department and ask them to do something about this. If something is not done, five years from now – 3,000 yard shots.
(s) Matt Brooks
Cody
