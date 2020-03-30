To the editor:
Now that the governor has ordered certain businesses closed for a total of four weeks, costing thousands of jobs across the state and a yet to be determined number of small business that will close permanently due to these actions, I would ask that the governor, as well as the other elected and unelected officials (Dr. Harrist and Dr. Billin here in Park County come to mind), making these decisions forgo their salaries and benefits for the period that these closures are in effect.
The officials making these decisions should share in the pain that they inflict on the citizens of Wyoming. That would show real leadership and be true to our Wyoming values.
(s) John dodenhoff
Cody
