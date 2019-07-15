One of my favorite stories is about the time I completed a food safety course a few years ago. Let me just say that I’ve not been quite the same since.
I immediately pitched my wooden spoons and cutting board.
I rarely eat chicken – unless I cook it. As an old friend puts it, “There’s a reason they call it fowl.”
And I also realized why Husband Carl has always been a little suspicious of one of my very favorite events: potlucks. A food safety class can do that to a gal.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) report that 1 in 6 Americans become ill each year from foodborne illness, aka food poisoning.
Yes, the general public is touchy about its food. A case or two of food-borne illness – even a rumor of such a thing – is enough to ruin a restaurant’s business or a mighty fine assemblage of folks and crockpots.
Consequently, when Carl served as a restaurant manager, his company instituted a policy in which all members of their restaurant management teams must enroll in a food safety course.
Which meant reading a book. A thick one.
Which meant taking a test. A long one.
Which meant that Carl wasn’t going to like this one bit.
Don’t get me wrong. Having been in the “food business” most of our married life, Carl comes by this food safety stuff quite naturally. He just knows it. Problem was, now he had to prove it.
The situation was grim.
Shades of 1970 began to return. Back then, he needed his senior English credit to graduate. He had to crank out a term paper in order to do that, and he hated to write; it was easy to “do that math” in this case.
Again, the situation was grim.
But I had a plan. We finished the paper; Carl graduated; and by gosh, we would get through the food safety book, too.
My theory has always been that to learn heavy material, I should read it aloud. Therefore, we developed this strategy of my reading aloud one chapter of the book every night. No romantic poetry here, though. We were drifting off to sleep with spots in front of our eyes. They all had weird shapes and names like listeria and clostridium perfringens. We’d memorize the jurisdictions of the FDA, the USDA, and a host of other alphabetical organizations. We even learned how to handle the press in the event of a food crisis.
As one can imagine, in all that reading, I learned as much as did my husband. I began to realize how an innocuous little get together could turn ugly. I also learned why restaurants must go to inordinate lengths to assure the public that it is safe to eat in their establishments.
Well, to make a long story short, the company decided that since I read the book, too, I might as well go to the final two-day seminar, and then take the test – which we did. We both passed the test – handily, I might add.
Oh, what grade did I receive? Did I score higher than my husband? Please, I have to live with the guy….
