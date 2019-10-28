Young people today face many challenges, from achieving personal and academic success to feeling emotionally and physically safe. In particular, students with disabilities are 2-3 times more likely to be bullied than their peers without disabilities, according to specialolympics.org.
Cody High School is doing its part to combat this and was recently named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School. Cody is the first school in the state to receive the honor and is part of more than 6,500 schools across the country engaged in the program.
We should be proud to see our young people working to make the community a place of inclusion, advocacy and respect.
Unified Sports places people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team, creating a space for people who often face exclusion and uniting them with their classmates.
Cody offers unified bowling, cross country skiing, basketball, track, swimming and soccer. There’s also a unified P.E. class that began this fall.
During a recent school assembly to recognized the achievement, Special Olympics Wyoming president Priscilla Dowse praised the student body for doing its part to make Cody a more inclusive community.
“You truly are what the future will be, much more understanding and accepting,” she said.
Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools are an incredible driving force for inclusion within and outside school walls.
The program impacts students’ perceptions and attitudes by bringing students with and without intellectual disabilities together in meaningful ways.
In turn, students who create more inclusive schools will bring that acceptance to their communities.
It’s great to see CHS students looking out for each other and being inclusive. We should follow their lead.
