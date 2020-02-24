It took having the flu to realize maybe a flu shot isn’t so bad.
That’s no small statement to make – I generally warn phlebotomists and nurses when getting a shot that I may very well pass out. Often the sight of a syringe is enough to increase my heart rate.
But I’ll take all that over having full-blown influenza again, and I’m sure my family would agree.
That declaration is despite the vaccine’s only being 60 percent effective at halting the virus. The upshot is that, even if you do get the flu after getting the shot, often the duration of the illness will be shorter. If you had asked me Friday, while I was lying on my couch debating whether it was worth moving my hand slightly to press a button on the TV remote, if I would’ve liked that to be my final day sick, I would have named just about any price.
I’ll take a moment here to thank my wife for refraining from a well-deserved “I told you so” moment Wednesday afternoon when I informed her I did indeed have the flu. She and our two boys had all gotten the vaccine in the fall and she had then reminded me every so often to protect myself as well.
But it was hunting season, so I put it off until it was too late. Instead of getting a shot, I went to urgent care to make sure I didn’t also have pneumonia, a complication that can come from the flu.
As someone who hardly ever watches a movie because I just can’t handle sitting in the same place for that long, the flu is unbearable. When I left work to begin my self-imposed exile, I informed my boss I would simply work from home.
The next morning I lifted my laptop onto my chest while lying on the couch to write something. Instead I drifted off to a short, fitful sleep before I could even open a document.
The flu is a far cry from the common cold. According to state health records, 26 people in Wyoming have died since the start of the flu season, which usually winds down in May. Those numbers are only a snapshot, as often people don’t get tested.
According to the state, influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that can be prevented by immunization. It is not the same as the “stomach flu.” Influenza is caused by a virus that attacks the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death.
Again, it’s no joke.
Yet I had laughed off a flu shot because I had forgotten just how bad it was, just how completely it can knock you out. That’s not to say the vaccine is anywhere near perfect, and I’ve made it through plenty of flu seasons unvaccinated, but now the memory of flu is fresh.
So next fall, when the vaccines are rolled out, sign me up.
Just make sure to give me a soft place to land in case I get a little light-headed.
