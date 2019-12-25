To the editor:
Thank you for covering Wyoming Rising’s Truth in Action: Climate Reality program, which has precipitated some good discussion.
From all sides I hear an over-reliance on unqualified sources of information – sources often dominated by personality and political leaning rather than by objectivity or credentials.
It’s easy to confuse the message with the messenger. If you dislike Al Gore or Donald Trump, don’t dismiss their arguments outright but do your own research. Consider this statement from 18 of the nation’s most respected scientific associations, including the American Medical Association, the American Meteorological Society, the American Chemical Society, the American Geophysical Union, and the National Academy of Sciences: “Observations throughout the world make it clear that climate change is occurring, and rigorous scientific research demonstrates that the greenhouse gases emitted by human activities are the primary driver.”
Look at the warnings in the National Climate Assessment authored by 13 government agencies that include NOAA, NASA, EPA, and the departments of Defense, Interior, Health, Commerce and Transportation.
If you don’t believe the scientists or the government, listen to corporate America, whose future depends on accurate forecasts. The insurance industry rated climate change the number one emerging threat in 2019. Forbes magazine predicted that in 30 years climate change could triple insurance industry damages, which reached a record high in 2018.
Most of the country’s large utilities, including AEP, Duke, PG&E, Pacificorp, and Southern Company have acknowledged human-caused climate change. Their integrated resource plans call for serious reductions in fossil fuel emissions.
Even the major oil companies, including Shell, ExxonMobile, Chevron, and BP have issued public statements recognizing climate change as a threat, pointing to fossil fuel emissions as the chief cause, and hailing the Paris Agreement as an important vehicle to initiate the world’s transition to clean energy.
(s) ronn smith
Powell
