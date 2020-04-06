What a year this has been so far.
Death from a heretofore unknown virus is crushing families, neighborhoods, churches and workplaces.
A family loses their dad, husband, son and all-around good guy.
A high school classmate says goodbye to her husband.
Regardless of one’s station in life, death is always a bit of a snag favoring no one in particular.
Most weeks we’re moving right along from work to home, from family and friends to the checkout folks at the grocery store or our favorite hairstylist. Even for the most “fly by the seat of my pants” person, some part of that life is also routine and boringly predictable.
But suddenly a death annihilates routine. Grief overtakes boredom. Long sighs replace habitual conversation and heads shake silently from side to side. Memories are compiled with this or that person saying, “I never knew that – when did that happen?”
Visitors stammer for some unique expression that makes their “We’re sorry” sound like more than cliché. Sadly, the language isn’t there; a hug will have to do.
As of this writing, there have been 1.3 million cases worldwide of the coronavirus with 70,567 deaths and 272,074 recovered. America has 336,907 cases, 9,624 deaths and nearly 18,000 patients recovered.
And within each statistic is a story – a life.
I heard this week of a dad whose greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. I heard how he often said – not in some obscure conversation in passing, but to any and all who would listen – “I am the richest man in the world.” For his sons and daughters to call him the best dad ever speaks volumes. Is there any greater tribute a man could receive than the accolades of his children? We should all be that fortunate.
I heard this week the most excellent compliment a co-worker paid another upon learning of her death. She called her “my friend.” To have had a bond with another called “friend,” the subject of many a poet’s rhyme is to be truly blessed. As William Butler Yeats penned, “Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.” The loss of a friend snatches a sliver from our existence, leaving our lives unbalanced somehow.
I heard this week of a mom and grandma whose children and grandchildren called her the “most energetic person they knew.” She was truly on the offense in her life – attacking it full speed every day, never content to wait for things to happen. She was “the maker” of all things happening in her life.
Indeed, poet Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) wrote that “Sorrow makes us all children again, destroys all differences of intellect. The wisest know nothing.”
These stories bring to mind the passing a few years ago of our aunt-neighbor. Like everyone else, when we learned of her sudden death, we made the obvious – almost ridiculous – observation, “We saw her only last week and she was fine.” At the time, I took note that her house became dark, her car permanently parked, her yard strangely empty and our hearts waiting to ask The Man Upstairs, “What’s the big idea anyway?”
Today, I think there are multitudes asking the same question…
