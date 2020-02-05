In this age of warp-speed changes due to technology innovations, I’m still in the dark ages on so many levels.
Yes, I have a smart phone, iPad, and smart TV. Conversely, I still have a landline, still use a hard-cover dictionary and look at a map, atlas or globe when trying to plan a route or remind myself where someplace is located. I still write myself notes, though I do have certain things I keep track of on my phone.
What amazes me is how technology meets memory and reacquaints us with odd, unimportant moments gone by in our own personal history.
I came upon such a moment recently as I was fumbling with my remotes for the television, using several colorful metaphors as I was trying to remind myself where to find some of the streaming services that most people are so comfortable with today. After I stumbled around, found a service I decided to browse, I was amazed at some of the old television shows and movies that one can watch again.
Since I have a hard time understanding the interest in reality television, which is meticulously choreographed, and there are just too many cooking shows to make any sense at all, it was a hoot to see that I can watch Green Acres, The Real McCoys, Mission Impossible (the real one), and Mrs. Peel and Mr. Steed avenge away.
As I continued to scroll through the list of shows, chuckling and remembering, I came upon one that really took me aback. “Dark Shadows” of old is available to watch again. Instantaneously I started laughing. I picked up my phone (yes, landline) and called a friend from so long ago and asked if she knew this was available. Like me, she wasn’t current on this.
We started laughing and remembering how popular and insane this was way back when. Barnabas, Quentin’s theme, time travel, vampires, hokey dialog and plots so thin they could be transparent. But to us at the time, as with so many others of our group, it was the bee’s knees.
We reminisced about getting home from school, getting on the phone (black, clunky, rotary dial, party line) and watching the show “together” via phone. We would ooh and aah, scream, gasp and giggle all during the half hour show. During the commercial breaks (less intrusive then), we would recap and speculate.
For one who has entered the breakneck technology boom with some trepidation, I’m finding some pluses to this. Everyone likes to take trips down memory lane. We like to be reminded, however faulty our memories may be, of how things were. We want to temporarily revisit some of those perceived comfort spaces of our younger days.
After my call with my friend, and catching up on a other things, I decided to watch a couple of episodes. The experience of way back when didn’t reappear, but the memory is still quite vivid.
The show is the same, hokey and thin, but the experience of remembering sharing this with a friend I’ve stayed in contact with all these years is most precious. Technology … guess there are benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.