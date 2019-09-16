Rendezvous Royale week is here again and there are several events this week for all to enjoy.
While the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale, Quick Draw and Patrons Ball are the big events, there are several more going on during the week that anyone may check out.
Beginning Wednesday, workshops include making hand-forged wall coat hooks with Glenn Gilmore and Colorful Canvases with Laurie Lee.
Check out the variety of Round Town events including Designs for Lyon’s woodworking and Erickson’s ironwork demonstrations; M.C. Poulsen’s Yellowstone Waterfall Project; the Art Walk on Sheridan; Brian Timmer creating a dynamic storm painting; Gerald Woid of Bear Paw Artistry, Jen Henegman of Jenexquine and Zona Pilgreen will do artist demonstrations; Cody Country Art League’s “After the Quick Draw” Open House; the Cody Art Show at the Irma and a By Western Hands Leather Carving Demonstration.
There’s also presentations going on. Thursday will be Lunch & Lecture Wyoming Women in the Visual Arts – Unplugged. Ann Simpson, Karen McWhorter, Neltje, and Lindsay Linton Buk discuss their personal experiences and professional roles in the western art world.
On Friday there will be “Cabin Style” conversation and a book-signing with Chase Reynolds Ewald at the Coe Auditorium. Ewald will present the topic “Today’s Cabin Style and the New Rustic” in conversation with Jeremiah Young, owner of Kibler & Kirch interior design and Stapleton Gallery in Billings.
With so many talented artists and artisans in town we encourage you to attend some of the events.
To learn more check out the Rendezvous Royale section published in the Sept. 10 Cody Enterprise or go to rendezvousroyale.org.
