A new law that ups the smoking age from 18 to 21 was recently signed by President Trump.
Congressional action to curb underage tobacco use is long overdue. The National Academy of Medicine released a report in 2015 analyzing the nationwide impact of the minimum age increased to 21. The study estimated tobacco use would decrease by 12 percent in the first decade and smoking-related deaths would decrease by 10 percent.
About 350 minors become regular smokers every day, with 1 in 3 eventually dying as a result, according to the advocacy group Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. And nearly all adult smokers, over 94 percent, had their first cigarette before turning 21, according to the American Lung Association. The group estimates the new law could prevent 223,000 deaths of people born between 2000 and 2019.
The law also refers to e-cigarettes, which have skyrocketed in popularity with teens. Between 2017 and 2018, e-cigarette use increased from 11.7% to 20.8% among high school students, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
There’s many more persuasive statistics out there and we’re glad lawmakers took notice.
We all know smoking is bad for you, so if we’re going to let people smoke and otherwise use tobacco, it’s good that we’re now insisting they be able to weigh the consequences of their actions with some degree of thoughtfulness.
Raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21 will go a long way to making it harder for teens to procure the products and stave off early addiction.
Amber Peabody
