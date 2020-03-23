We loved to sit with Mrs. Prohs and her enormous bag at church.
My brother and sister and I would beg Mom to let us follow this pretty lady to her seat. We’d promise to sit still and not present any trouble. Mrs. Prohs would smile sweetly and say it was no imposition at all having three goofy grade-schoolers joining her in worship.
Certainly, one advantage was sitting in the balcony – front row if we could get away with it. From that vantage point, we could survey the comings and goings of the entire congregation.
But the real benefit of being allowed to sit next to someone like Mrs. Prohs was her purse. Yes, her purse. As I recall, even when she changed it for the seasons, her purse was always large enough to accommodate all manner of accouterment for children. She had crayons, pencils and paper.
She had small books and pictures. She had those little games from the Five-and-Dime. And of course, she had candy. Is it any wonder we loved this lady? Grandma came to church with us, too, but neither the contents of her “pocketbook” – or our mom’s for that matter – could compare with the one belonging to Mrs. Prohs. It was a veritable treasure chest for us kids.
In those days, purses or pocketbooks were carried everywhere. If one were leaving one’s purse behind, it was locked in the car trunk out of sight. If a patient went to the dentist, that patient made room in the office chair to stuff the purse next to her. In case of an emergency, that purse was right there, ready to grab for a quick exit.
Wherever one went, the purse was suspended from a shoulder or forearm. A purse was like one’s own strongbox to be guarded at all costs.
For the most part, it’s been women who’ve carried the nation’s pocketbooks. Gentlemen basically need only their car keys, a wallet, and sometimes a tiny comb. Women, on the other hand, carry life’s necessities: Tissues, toothpicks, and tickets.
Combs, change, and checkbooks. Business cards, report cards, pizza cards. Receipts and medicine – not to mention makeup, combs, brushes. and the all-important breath mints.
So, women became the country’s keeper of “stuff”– most of which landed in our purses. Our household was no exception. My children and my husband felt that, since I was bringing a purse anyway, surely, I wouldn’t mind them putting their “stuff” in with mine.
Personally, I think it all starts with the diaper bag phase. I remember carrying so much for the baby, what was another pair of glasses or another bottle of medicine or another set of keys?
With everything our husbands keep asking us to hold for them, I’m wondering if it’s not time for them to carry a purse. That way, they could then take a turn at being in charge of the family’s “stuff” for a change.
Oh, wait a minute. I suppose in reality they really do carry purses. They’re simply called backpacks and briefcases and tool belts and saddlebags.
But you know what they say, “A purse by any other name …”
