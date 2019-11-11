To the editor:
It is a sad time in “Cody Country” when someone moves into a community and closes road access that has been used for years and also complains about a light at the center of a pivot irrigation system.
I just don’t get why people move here and then immediately want to change things. Why not try to fit in and be neighborly or at the very least leave things alone and keep to yourself?
(s) priscilla bell
Cody
