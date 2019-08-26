image

A Cody Hotline School instructor watches from one utility truck bucket as a student tests his skill during a rubber gloving class last Tuesday that teaches linemen how to safely work on energized power lines. Other participants watch from below at the Cody Lineman Training Field near Beck Lake Park. The hotline school’s primary goal is to promote safe working habits for utility line workers. In all, 108 students from eight states represented 37 utilities. (Courtesy photo)

