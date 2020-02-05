I’m calling this column “What I did on my Winter Vacation.” It’s just a few unrelated declarations begging to be shared.
That wicked blizzard Sunday, dumping up to 4 inches in parts of town – some are calling it the “storm of the decade” – should finally put an end to that global warming baloney.
“Hey Al Gore, I just scraped three inches of climate change off my windshield!” Can I get an “amen,” fellow Conservatives?
Stuffing myself at Bubba’s unlimited trips to the salad bar – turning healthy into extra-healthy – I had another epiphany. My face pressed against the glass, so far above the ingredient choices, I’m dropping them little corn cobs like cats out of a sack. Suddenly it occurred to me that in all my years, I’ve never once seen anyone sneeze onto a sneeze-guard.
I don’t know; maybe it’s like waiting for water to boil or for the hands of a clock to move – it eventually will happen, but never while you’re watching.
Maybe I’m paranoid, but my amusing pleasantries to gals half my age doesn’t seem smittenly received as decades ago when I was buffed with the perfect, flowing mullet. Today when I stopped at Spectrum to lower my monthly cable bill, a young lady from the Great Falls office said “You’d get all these channels, but lose some like the Outdoor Channel.” I quipped, “Well, it’s not like I ever leave the house anyway.”
She grinned, but only briefly and her eyes never left the computer screen. I hate to sound ungrateful for the pity reaction, but twenty years ago she’d have been slapping the counter while never averting my inappropriate gaze. Ah, maybe it’s just the digital, social media age we live in.
Mine has been a winter of peaks and valleys – a plethora of close losses sandwiched around a smattering of wins. The Super Bowl was anti-climactic with my offshore gambling account bone dry, so for the first time in thirty years, I didn’t have trouble sleeping SB Eve due to sneaking out to peek at all my bets.
I won $50 on a private, KC wager, but that’s not enough to even roust my adrenaline from its slumber. Like kissing your sister through a screen door, which I swear I’ve never done, I felt nothing. Actually I had little to play with this entire funds-skimpy season, but still studied NFL games each week in pursuit of a $2,500 first-prize in an annual, low-risk contest back home with 130 players.
After 17 weeks, ol “Buffalo Bill” (We use only catchy nicknames like “Toothless Grin” and “Hogg’”) tied for second; a $973 windfall. I was prudent with that late Christmas gift, over-tipping waitresses half my age while keeping my electricity on until further notice.
Thus, a PSA for those looking forward to turning 65 and that “free” Medicare: “Bend over and kiss your Social Security goodbye.” The $135 assault on my meager stipend, disallowing previously-covered meds, almost makes me rue life-choices.
I should have saved in spite of swearing I’d never live to see 50, and that big investment in the lingerie shop in Iran? Probably foolhardy at best, but hindsight is always plenty squinty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.