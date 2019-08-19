A new academic year begins next week for Cody students, but education is so much more than what’s learned in the classroom.
Participation in middle and high school sports, and other extracurricular activities, help teach students skills that will contribute to their future success.
Research indicates participating students are probably getting better grades and avoiding risky behaviors because of their involvement in sports, theater, speech, music, etc.
Through these activities youth have learned how to work together for common goals, deal with conflict and so much more.
They learn to overcome adversity and live with disappointment.
They learn to celebrate skill and work through shortcomings.
They learn to get along with people they might otherwise avoid.
In short, they are on their way to becoming good citizens when they reach adulthood.
Last week, Cody High School golf and tennis practice started, while the Bronc Band held its annual marching band camp.
This week all other high school fall sports – cross country, girls swimming, football, volleyball and cheerleading – begin, with middle school and other extracurricular activities set to pick back up soon.
It’s important for communities to show their pride in the young people who represent them. Whether you have school-aged children or not we encourage you to go to games and attend performances.
Sports and other extracurricular activities will shape students for a lifetime.
Let’s support them along the way.
(0) comments
