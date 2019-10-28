I’ve come to realize I don’t look good in mad.
Once I lose it, as they say, it’s simply not a pretty sight – or sound. When I get angry, the first thing to go is my voice. I like to think I’m typically composed, but once I get irate, the ol’ vocal cords recoil with a high-octave screech. A cross between a banty rooster and a hyena couldn’t possibly sound worse.
Of course, this assumes I can speak at all. Fuming produces a pineapple-sized lump in my throat, which makes it hard to utter even one intelligible syllable, let alone a coherent sentence. Some have variously described it as one’s heart leaping to the throat. I doubt that really could happen, though, since my heart is usually beating a mile-a-minute. My chest gets so darned knotted, cardiac function has all it can handle to keep the oxygen flowing.
But words sometimes don’t come. At times like this, I can almost understand how some are driven to profanity. Is it possible that anger makes one resort to the obscene? I love vocabulary, so how could it be I’d become so irate that I’d nearly resort to obscenities? How indeed.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary contains nearly a million words – surely there must be one or two I can use for exactly such a purpose. In the heat of sheer madness, though, not a single word in the English language comes to mind to adequately express how I feel.
And I haven’t even begun to mention how I look when I’m upset. First, there’s the perspiration. Nothing like getting mad to make a body sweat, is there? I could swear the thermostat goes up 30 degrees. So now my voice is weird; I can’t think of a thing to say, and now I’m sweating bullets. All I want is some air – and to scream. One little yell would be almost cathartic.
Next, my face gets positively crimson – a shade of red somewhere between hot coals and cinnamon candy. Flushed is not a good look for a redhead (albeit a from-the-box redhead). Blondes and brunettes could pull off the mad look, but not a redhead. If I were angry enough to turn blue or purple, that might be a different story. Then, the locks wouldn’t clash with the mug.
Finally, there’s nothing like choking back tears to make for an odd configuration of mouth and eyes. The now red peepers blink madly, struggling to dam the flow of tears. Then the mouth quivers and the nose runs – nothing pleasant in this scenario at all.
For me, the anguish is usually too much of a burden. It’s much better to put things in perspective, to decide if the anger is constructive or not. Little Orphan Annie author James Whitcomb Riley wrote:
It doesn’t pay to say too much when you are mad enough to choke.
For the word that stings the deepest is the word that is never spoke.
Let the other fellow wrangle till the storm has blown away;
Then he’ll do a heap of thinking about the things you didn’t say.”
Yes, mad just doesn’t become me. Actually, I’m not sure it looks that great on anyone.
