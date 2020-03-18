Included in today’s issue of The Cody Enterprise is the 2020 Progress Edition.
Even in the midst of the pandemic, we should still recognize the successes of businesses in Cody and Park County.
Despite the closure of Cody Labs last year and the announcement of CertainTeed closing next month, the business community has been robust.
Kanye West’s recent investments in Park County have been a huge boost to the economy and a welcome addition.
There is increasing activity at the former Cody Lab’s building on 2AB where West’s Yeezy company is converting that building into it’s manufacturing facility.
In addition, there is construction activity at West’s headquarters on Big Horn Avenue and at his ranch.
But that is not the only signs of growth. The Hampton Inn hotel on Yellowstone Avenue is rising out of the ground. Gunwerks new facility was recently completed. The new Cody School District’s bus barn and the building for the Park County Animal Shelter should soon be under construction.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has begun rebuilding Sheridan Avenue and a section of WYO 120 south.
With Cody Regional Health leading the way, the health care industry in Cody continues to expand and Cody has become the mecca for health care in northwestern Wyoming.
Those are the big ones that get all the attention, but look through the Progress Edition and read about the small businesses and owners that have invested their money and their lives and continue to be the backbone of Cody, Park County and the U.S.
