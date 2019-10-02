I’m old enough to remember a bare minimum amount of information about marketing.
I remember my friends and I would mimic some of the then-marketing techniques, albeit in our amateur way, by doing blind taste tests on a variety of products.
It was usually some adult beverages during some party where silliness was more at play than accurate assessment of market interest. I’m sure today there are more sophisticated ways companies decide interest, demographics and a variety of other things.
The various algorithms in play just by where we are with our cellphone offers more information than we even understand about our interests. But I miss the simplistic blind tests that companies used to employ, and perhaps still do in some way or another. If memory serves, the blind tests at long ago gatherings proved that what we thought we knew about our thoughts, tastes, textures and basic views were usually in error.
I thought it might prove interesting if we could do blind tests with ourselves about events and situations. I wondered how that might work if we could actually put metaphorical blinders on and look at the facts of situations without the filter of others and whether our views blindfolded would mirror what they are when the blinders are removed.
Do the views, ethics, moral compass we think we possess at all times actually surface when we look at things without the normal filters we employ. I recognize one of the wildcards in that premise is the word “facts.”
As much as I try to fight it, the reality is that we are sitting smack dab in the middle of a post-fact world. I’m not comfortable in that world, but must recognize its existence nonetheless.
As I thought about how an exercise such as this might play out, I asked myself what questions I would pose. Since I can’t touch or taste current events, I wondered how I could put blinders on to find out where my biases come into play.
It’s harder than it sounds. Since I can’t unring the bell of history and erase the direct quote of the leader of this country saying to a foreign leader, “I would like you to do us a favor though…” it’s hard to put another’s voice or face to that. I can try and sit quietly and ask myself “what if it was someone else saying this” and what would my reaction honestly be, but it really can’t work that way.
My biases, thoughts, feelings, views, morality are all part of the reaction. Fortunately, in an instance such as this particular one, when I put my brother’s face and voice onto the statement I was still mortified and disgusted. I couldn’t find a rational justification for this to come from someone I love and admire, any more than I could try to find same for someone I don’t necessarily have warm and fuzzy thoughts.
As we move into some rather perilous times, trying to keep our own internal compass in line will become more challenging. Maybe we need to try intentional blinders once in a while to see where we really stand.
