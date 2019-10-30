Wyoming’s Game and Fish officials need to formulate a plan to confront the ravages of wildlife infected with Chronic Wasting Disease.
Since no cure exists for CWD and the illness can be transmitted to other animals, the G&F currently recommends infected animals should be disposed of.
The question remains how and who is going to pay for it.
In Park County, that means the diseased animals would be dumped in the county’s dead animal pit.
Powell, however, hauls its solid waste to Billings for disposal, but strict rules prohibit all carcasses of dead animals including CWD infected game from crossing the state line.
Which most likely means the animals would have to be placed in the Cody landfill, a costly proposition for both the hunters and the county.
Without a doubt, incineration of infected carcasses is the safest way to go to prevent the spread of the disease.
Teton County is considering building an incinerator for that purpose, but Tim Waddell, Park County landfill manager says that would be a very expensive option for Park County.
CWD should be a concern for every hunter and every non-hunter in the state of Wyoming.
Wildlife is one of the state’s most treasured resources.
A joint initiative between environmental groups, hunting organizations, the Wyoming G&F and the state legislature, should be established to fund research on CWD to find a cure for the disease and to provide resources for the disposal of infected carcasses.
Wildlife is a resource that is enjoyed by all in the state whether hunted or viewed and the stewardship of the wildlife is a shared responsibility.
