As they enjoyed this Presidents Day weekend, Facebook chums posted a host of snowmobiling images and video clips.
They touted “the best snow of the season,” and I was reminded of a couple of true classics in the 50-year “story of Marg and Carl” – tales our friends and family know well.
We were snowmobiling in the Wind Rivers above Lander, and Carl had a new, 1970 pale green Johnson Skeehorse that I always thought looked like a grasshopper. (At the time there were a hundred different brands of sleds, and everyone from John Deere to Massey Ferguson and Coleman was in the snowmobile business; today there are only four manufacturers.)
Carl had purchased matching fluorescent orange snowsuits for us, explaining that if your cold-weather duds didn’t match your snow machine, you have committed a grave fashion faux pas. We looked like neon popsicles.
There we were, two orange popsicles bobbing up and down over some bone-jolting moguls. Believe when I tell you that a 1970 Johnson Skeehorse is a long way from the Cadillac-smooth ride of today’s sleds. Of course, guys always love it when we girls must hold on for dear life, and with a sly grin, Carl just didn’t seem to mind those bumps at all. He was downright proud of his new toy and decided that I should drive the thing.
So, what was about to happen is really on him.
I was a rookie of course and keeping that snow machine upright was no small feat on those drifts. With Carl behind me, I was driving white-knuckled when suddenly I bounced down a particularly steep mogul, and the machine stalled. It was then that I discovered the awful truth: Carl was nowhere in sight. Even worse, I couldn’t restart the sled.
I tromped through the powdery snow, following my tracks and wondering whether I’d find Carl in one piece, whether he’d still be speaking to me and whether the wedding were still on. What seemed like an eternity later, I caught sight of that orange popsicle tromping with a vengeance through that deep snow. Seems I’d lost him about a mile back.
To this day, I’m not much of a snowmobiler, probably because “snow” is the operative word. I don’t like being cold. Or being bundled up. Or being bundled up and still cold. And of course, there was that Lander incident – but it wasn’t the last.
This time, we rode our sleds (yes, by this time we had two snow machines) in the Snowy Range above Laramie, our new home in 1973. We were out on one “not as bad as usual day,” exploring the unfamiliar terrain of our new surroundings. Carl was in the lead and had just scaled a sizeable hill only to find a cornice at the top. He flew over the edge, landed with a thud on the other side and immediately noticed a dark, looming shadow before him. In a split second, he glanced up over his shoulder and saw that I was airborne directly above him.
Let’s just say that had he not hammered that throttle, “flatter than a pancake” would have taken on a whole new meaning.
Maybe that’s why after 50 years, he has more grey hair then I do.
