We can neither comprehend nor support the decision by organizers of the CHS 2020 Senior Class Graduation Party to not schedule the party on the night of graduation.
The first Cody graduation party of this kind was promoted as an alternative to the Cody High School grads traditional post-graduation keggers.
It was an attempt to prevent teen drinking on the day of graduation, accidents involving alcohol, and to save lives.
The party has followed that tradition for 15 years and has been generously supported through donations from the Cody community.
We simply do not understand the reasoning behind changing the date.
Reasons given include graduation is on a Sunday and many families have guests in town for the occasion. That is true, but that has been the case for many years.
Another reason was graduates who wish to attend the University of Wyoming Honors Only registration-orientation session beginning at 11 a.m. June 1, would not be able to attend the party.
It would still be possible for those honor Sstudents and their parents to attend that UW session ... difficult, but not impossible.
But that is not the only orientation session scheduled at UW. There are nine different sessions to choose from in June.
It is our contention that without providing an alternative to keg parties, the senior class party will soon fizzle.
The concept of a way to prevent youth just stepping into adulthood from making spectacularly bad decisions and putting lives at risk was what initially drove the community to get behind the party.
Without that focus, we believe the party along with the generous community support that makes it possible will dry up.
Senior Class Graduation Party committee co-chair Sharyn Polley said at a city council meeting earlier this month that the “tentative” date for the party is May 28.
It’s not too late for the committee members to change their minds and change the date.
