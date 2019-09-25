Great words written and spoken.
It’s good to be occasionally reminded that we have had the privilege to hear and read great words. I was watching some show that I wasn’t even really paying attention to until there were a few references to phrases from great writers.
Then, my attention was captured momentarily as the verbal volley between characters utilizing the great words of others escalated. Then it got me thinking of some of the great lines and phrases we use and remember.
So, I thought I’d share a few that I think about from time to time.
“A compliment is like a kiss through a veil.” Victor Hugo – Les Miserables
“The only lies for which we are truly punished are those we tell ourselves.” V.S. Naipaul – In A Free State
“It’s much better to do good in a way that no one knows anything about it.” Leo Tolstoy – Anna Karenina
“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi
“And so, my fellow Americans – ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. My fellow citizens of the world – ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.” John F. Kennedy, 1961 Inaugural Address
“Maybe ever’body in the whole damn world is scared of each other.” John Steinbeck – Of Mice and Men
“Life appears to me too short to be spent in nursing animosity or registering wrongs.” Charlotte Bronte – Jane Eyre
“My dear, I don’t give a damn.” Margaret Mitchell – Gone With the Wind (“Frankly” was added to the movie adaptation.)
“We cast a shadow on something wherever we stand, and it is no good moving from place to place to save things; because the shadow always follows. Choose the place where you won’t do harm – yes, choose a place where you won’t do very much harm, and stand in it for all you are worth, facing the sunshine.” E.M. Forster – A Room With A View
“No man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.” Nathaniel Hawthorne – The Scarlett Letter
“We’ve grown used to the idea of space, and perhaps we forget that we’ve only just begun. We’re still pioneers. They, the members of the Challenger crew, were pioneers. The crew of the space shuttle Challenger honoured us by the manner in which they lived their lives…We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for the journey and waved goodbye and slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God.” Ronald Reagan
“Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing.” Oscar Wilde – The Picture of Dorian Gray
“Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change.” Mary Shelley – Frankenstein
What words or phrases have stuck with you over time?
