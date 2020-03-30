To the editor:
After three years of consideration, the Wyoming Lodging Tax, now known as the Wyoming Tourism Account Funding, was passed. Unfortunately, this 5% tax on hotel rooms failed to take into consideration one very important aspect: the Wyoming people.
While the lodging tax was lobbied by the legislators as “A tax you don’t pay,” in fact Wyomingites who travel the state – for medical care, parents, families or friends of students in the 48 school districts, business people, hunters or outdoor enthusiasts – will pay this tax many times over.
At least some Park County legislators “got it” – Laursen, Agar and Winter voted no. Unfortunately, Coe, Newsome, Northrup and Kost threw our students and parents, hunters, fishermen and business people under the bus.
The new 5% on hotel rooms is bad enough, but many towns already have in place multiple room taxes. For example, in Jackson, the hotel tax will be 17%. The current 2% lodging tax plus 4% surcharge plus 6% sales tax and the state lodging tax of 5%. Wow.
Of the 5% tax generated statewide, only 2% actually comes back to the towns that generate the tax.
The new Wyoming lodging tax can also be viewed as a “gateway tax” and there is danger in that given the fact that periodically new taxes for the Wyoming people have been discussed under the label of corporate tax, higher property tax and personal state income tax. No more new taxes.
This lodging tax hurts Wyoming citizens and promotes a tourist industry that has been adequately promoted from previous funds.
(s) Nina webber
Cody
