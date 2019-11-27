To the editor:
The Cody Fillies and Powell Panthers tennis teams can play with the big girls and boys.
The Powell Panthers won the All-Class North Conference, North Regional and the Wyoming State Tennis Championship recently.
The Fillies won the North Conference, were runner-up by one point for the North Regional Championship, and took third place at the Wyoming State Championships.
Realize that there has always been only one classification for Wyoming high school tennis – 16 schools, including the three Cheyenne, two Casper, two Gillette, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Laramie, Green River, Jackson, Cody, Powell, Rawlins and Torrington schools. Cody being the 13th largest and Powell the 14th. Riverton dropped this year.
Powell easily won its first state championship this past fall season over Gillette and Casper Kelly Walsh, schools with three times Powell’s student enrollment. The Fillies finished in third place, three points behind Cheyenne Central and Sheridan, well ahead of 10 larger schools.
The Panthers captured individual state championships in No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles. The Fillies swept all three doubles titles.
Powell had eight boys entries make All-State. For Cody seven of their eight girls entries made All-State.
It has been discussed over the years to divide the 16 schools into two classifications of 4A and 3A. Both Powell and Cody would be in the smaller classification.
The WHSAA keeps tennis archives back to 2006. If there had been two classifications during that time, 4A and 3A, Powell would have won the 2013 girls state championship. The Fillies would have won nine state championships and the Broncs five state championship since 2006.
Both CHS tennis teams would have won multiple state championships before 2006. The Fillies won All-Class titles in 1979, 1980, 1989 and 2002.
Toot!
(s) Norm Sedig
Cody
