To the editor:
To fans of riding horses and hiking on BLM, if you have already done spring cleaning at your own place, why not consider spring cleaning on the BLM (or forest).
I take my dogs out on walks on the BLM south of US 14-16-20 and while they chase rabbits, I scavenge for garbage. Believe me, there is no shortage of it, due to the west and north winds.
I don’t even have to take a bag, since I usually find a plastic bag of some kind attached to a sagebrush. I also make piles of rusty oil cans (used for shooting targets), barbed wire and rusty metal of all types. I even found some very old box springs tangled up in sagebrush.
A few weeks ago, I discovered a nice dog watering bowl (it’s mine now unless you can describe it to me). There may be all sorts of treasures out there. Please wear sturdy gloves when picking up trash on BLM. I had wool gloves on, but got stuck by a rusty piece of metal. So I had to get a tetanus shot. Luckily I found cash in those old bedsprings.
If you enjoy riding horses on the BLM, this would be a great time to clean up the area where you ride. If you love hiking or walking your dogs, please think about bringing trash out with you. And don’t worry about social distancing; there’s lots of space on the BLM.
Come on out before the rattlers wake up!
(s) caety schmidt
Cody
