Consequences, consequences.
Didn’t Mom proclaim those words any time we managed to get ourselves into a real pickle?
What about a teacher or two at school? “Consequences, consequences” is the kind of thing big people say to little ones – falling a syllable or two shy of “I told you so.”
Actually, I believe “consequences, consequences” is the basic garden-variety version of the physics principle, “For every action, there’s an opposite and equal reaction.”
Even the Good Book reports, “What a man reaps, he will sow.” The idea is this: Once one makes Choice A, chances are that Choices B, C and D are out of the picture. That’s the consequence. But sometimes, even when we’ve become so-called adults, we still don’t get it.
For example, if one decides to use every cent of Grandma’s inheritance on a hot, new sports car, college becomes less and less likely. (Note that according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2017, “workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher had almost twice as much median earnings per week than workers with only a high school diploma.”) Without an education, we may not get the career we need to support a lifestyle to which we’d like to be accustomed.
Squandering Grandma’s inheritance could find us living in a 10x60-foot mobile home, driving a 1975 pickup – which isn’t to say there’s anything wrong with the trailer or the pickup. But I’ll wager that even those who profess that “money isn’t that important to me,” and who live in the trailer or drive the old truck, would take a nice suburban home and a late-model SUV in a heartbeat.
Some consequences are instantaneous. Answer a phone call and have a grease fire on the stove. Look away for an instant and back into another car. Get distracted and a child disappears. In times like these, individuals beat themselves up and second guess their actions, wondering what they could have done differently.
But isn’t it remarkable that even when we humans know full well the consequences of our actions, we still do absolutely nothing to change course? Or, once tangled up in consequences, we plead for leniency or mercy, rationalizing why we should get a break?
A case in point is a first offender of impaired driving. Some would argue this person deserves a break. Others counter, “It may be the first time they were caught, but I’ll bet it’s not the first time they’ve been driving drunk.”
Consequences, consequences.
In the early 2000s, the lifestyle of one of our community’s most prominent businessmen apparently got the best of him, landed him millions of dollars in debt and in deep doo-doo with the “feds.” Yes, when reality finally sank in, he cooperated with authorities. Many voiced their support for him, probably the ol’ “There but for the grace of God go I” kind of thinking.
The point is, though, this man knew exactly what would happen should he get caught, and at any time, he could have made a U-turn.
Consequences, consequences.
Certainly, there are times when we are victims of circumstances and face consequences quite innocently. The worst consequences, however, are still those we face because of outright decisions we’ve made. For those, we have no one to thank but ourselves.
Now that’s a real bummer
