It’s been an unusually mild winter, but make no mistake, a perfect storm is brewing.
From main street to Walmart, thunder rolls, just short of human earshot. Oh, but I can hear it.
Let’s start at Walmart and work ourselves in – shall we say aisle No. 8? That’s the dog food aisle, right?
“Beats the hell out of me,” you say? Exactly!
Alpo may be in aisle No. 15 now for all we know, and in these uncertain times, that’s a problem.
If I might quote my 75ish neighbor Dagmar without her permission, “I just got back from Walmart and I’m completely exhausted.”
To be sure, Dag won’t be running a marathon anytime soon – we’re both shockingly sedentary – but one shouldn’t be physically and mentally drained from simply engaging in a little grocery commerce. But remembering mushrooms aren’t where they used to be, wearily tracking it down and finding that shelf empty can do that to an old gal or gent.
In a helpful FYI, when I did find that aisle recently, there wasn’t a can of any of my favorite beans to be found, yet I noticed an almost entire shelf of canned beets. Get used to it, people: beets and one-ply toilet paper is the new normal.
Ride with me now if you will, back into town in a frustrated attempt to reach home. It’s amazing how quickly one forgets Sheridan Avenue is torn up, resembling the streets of Beirut in the ’80s. White-knuckled drivers with claustrophobia suddenly find themselves desperately trying to stay within the narrow confines of taunting orange cones.
You may think I’m overreacting to so-called “progress,” but bear in mind, I’m a survivor of the Main Street Renovation of ’84. Maybe you weren’t around that April 35 years ago, but I bitterly remember, as does my Pennsylvania buddy Sam Rullo. He was staying with me for a few weeks, trying to heal from his first divorce.
All I heard for years when I’d go home was how Doug lives in a primitive cow town with a dirt road for main street. A typical comment was, “With my hard contacts and constant 50 mph wind blowing dust in my face, I was blinded half the time.”
I’d say something feeble in defense like, “Well, they’re talking about bringing in an Arby’s.” Well, eat your heart out Rullo – Kanye West eats at Bubba’s Bar-B-Que and I’m proud to say main street is now … well, partially paved and single lane, but still …
I guess I’ve never been a big fan of fixing what ain’t broke and road construction in general. You may recall when what used to be called “East Sheridan Hill” leading to my house was filled with backhoes and flaggers giving dirty looks when I had to stop, back up and reroute.
I railed in column after column about the inconvenience and heartache that unnecessary project had visited upon my people. That eventually led to the renamed “Doug Blough Hill.”
Hey, I’m not a god; I’m just a man. A man sick and tired of devastation being called progress, and if the New York Times wants to quote me again on that, have at it.
