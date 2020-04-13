To the editor:
We’ve all recently experienced disruptions in our lives. Addressing the spread of coronavirus has led to many changes.
For most families, this includes their kids now attending school online from home. This abrupt change has left many parents wondering how to navigate online learning. As a parent of a student at Wyoming Virtual Academy, I want to share tips for parents looking for help.
Make a schedule. As you plan out your days, make sure to have times for your child to take a break. They can’t sit still all day, so make time for them to get up and move around.
Have a balance between when they focus on their classes and work and when they can enjoy their free time.
Most importantly, try to have a positive attitude all around. Give praise to your children for the things they’re doing well.
While it can feel overwhelming to adjust to this, know that it’s a learning experience all around – for students, parents and teachers alike – so don’t worry if you’re not an expert. Together, we’ll all get through this.
(s) linda bates
Cheyenne
