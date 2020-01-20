With the fun and festivities of Christmas behind us, now is the time of year for many to feel the winter blues.
For many the feeling is mild and usually clears up in a short amount of time. However others have more serious mood changes year after year, lasting throughout the fall and winter when there’s less natural sunlight.
Seasonal affective disorder, known by the appropriate acronym SAD, is depression linked to a change in the seasons.
According to National Institute of Health data, roughly 6% of those in northern U.S. climates suffers from SAD – while approximately 14% of that same population experiences milder seasonal mood changes, or winter blues.
Signs and symptoms of SAD include daily depression, lack of interest in favorite activities, low energy, sleeping problems, changes in appetite or weight, feeling sluggish or agitated and difficulty concentrating.
SAD is linked to a disruption in your circadian rhythm due to seasonal changes, a drop in serotonin due to reduced sunlight and a disruption in your melatonin levels.
Lifestyle changes can help manage symptoms. This includes getting adequate sleep, eating healthy foods, exercising often, participating in activities that make you happy and talking with a trustworthy friend or mental health professional.
For others who battle with seasonal affective disorder, light therapy is often a course of treatment. With light therapy, a special lamp is used to mimic sunlight.
If you feel you may be dealing with SAD, we recommend you discuss it with your doctor. Your mental health is nothing to take lightly.
