Your input is needed in shaping the future of Cody.
In a series of meetings from Oct. 14-17, a community review process will gather information from residents to help develop a strategy that builds on Cody’s unique strengths and addresses opportunities for the future.
The community review process will be facilitated by the Wyoming Business Council and the University of Wyoming Extension. It begins by listening to residents of the community.
Issues to be discussed in the listening sessions include topics such as tourism, finance, churches and nonprofits, senior citizens, schools, industry, healthcare, retail and more.
The goal of the review process is to reach agreements about community priorities and economic development opportunities.
Another goal is to develop plans on how to support future grant applications with an objective, professional assessment of local conditions and opportunities.
Kim Porter, Community Initiatives Director for the Wyoming Business Council, said, “This review process offers communities an affordable way to combine the expertise of local residents to create a customized plan for the community’s future.”
You can help mold Cody’s future.
The Cody community will only be as good as its residents make it.
