Kill it and eat it.
Just the way it is supposed to be.
Longtime Cody hunter Scott Weber and partner Nina Webber recently took a 10-day safari in South Africa.
They did not shoot big game equally likely to kill them, such as lions, Cape buffalo, or elephants. They stuck to animals we might consider, if unofficially, cousins to the deer or elk family.
And ate them.
While African safari hunting is often thought of as solely about trophy kills, the meat from the hunt is coveted. It is processed and served to guests at lodges and residents of nearby villages, as well as ending up on the plates of the shooter.
Weber summed up his dining experience as “Yum.”
Global warming will probably kill us all before I become a vegetarian. Former President George W. Bush is not the only one who despises broccoli.
Not only am I a carnivore, two trips to a Nairobi, Kenya, restaurant named Carnivore made it one of my favorites in the world. They changed the specialty of the house each night and I can tell you not everything tastes like chicken. Zebra was a slightly duller flavored roast beef, even if it did look the same.
Meanwhile, back at the lodge about 100 miles from Johannesburg, it was a constant feast for the Web(b)ers.
“If we hadn’t walked 120 miles, we would have come back 10 pounds heavier,” Weber said.
This was hunting on foot, over boulders, up mountains, 12 miles a day split between early and late sessions with time off in midday when it was 100 degrees.
Upon arrival, after lengthy flights connecting Wyoming to South Africa via Germany, a taste of what was to come for them emerged from the lodge meat freezer for the hunters’ first dinner.
Since they had not yet contributed their own meat to the chefs, Scott and Nina were stuck with leftovers from the last hunting party. These were not your average leftovers such as you might get with white or dark meat turkey or mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce after Thanksgiving.
It is a challenge to find luscious eland or kudu at your corner grocery in the United States.
From then on, Scott and Nina provided the main course, depending on what they did in the field that day. Most of their shots were made at an average of 120 yards, he said.
Impala, black wildebeest, blue wildebeest, waterbuck, gemsbok, warthog, springbok and ostrich were served. Ostrich?
“Ostrich neck was probably one of the best dishes we had,” Scott said. “Just plains game, no dangerous game. It was a meat safari.”
Is there any other kind?
Scott praised vegetable side dishes, but the Jolly Green Giant could have dropped them off personally without piquing my interest.
Game sausage and casseroles were sometimes featured and the tenderloins had the texture of prime beef. African pot pie was chicken pie with a different meat.
So how good was the exotic animal meat?
“I would say it’s better than the best beef,” Weber said.
It was, he added, a caveman diet.
