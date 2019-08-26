To the editor:
It is such a shame that whenever an atrocity such as a “mass” shooting occurs there is outrage and calls for actions.
The recent shootings are indicative of acts committed by persons who are evil. Yet, there are calls to continue to regulate firearms ownership or as some would call for, the outright ban on firearms. Furthermore, the call for “red flag” laws which deny due process, property rights and firearm rights. However, there are constitutional rights addressing each of those.
Where is the outrage and call for action for the approximately 600,000 children who are killed each year in the United States under the auspices of a mother’s right to affordable healthcare. And yes, there is a constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Alas, these children’s lives are snuffed out without so much as a portion of the due process given to a mass murderer.
If the same outrage and momentum was applied to atrocity of abortion approximately 600,000 lives could possibly be saved per year in the United States.
Based upon recent letters to the editor it appears the same people who would advocate for the lawful, premeditated termination of life are the same people who would call for the banning of firearms.
In this case, I believe these people support denying people their rights on many different fronts. Is this what socialism promises? Is this what we have to look forward to?
I would say you can’t legislate evil people to prevent evil acts from occurring. Evil will always do evil. Law-abiding citizens could potentially suffer the consequences of evil doers.
However, in the case of abortion it appears our lawmakers and unelected judges to the Supreme Court have condoned the horrific act of murder under the cloak of calling it a woman’s right to healthcare.
What about that child in the womb who has a right to life? The child who will never enjoy the rights enshrined in our constitution?
In closing, our lawmakers should read the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions before you allow emotion to be your guide. For our judges put less credence in case law and let the constitution be the definitive guide to your decisions.
Many men and women have died while honoring their oath to uphold and defend the U.S. constitution. You at least owe them the courtesy of reading those documents and you should honor your oath.
(s) vincent vanata
Cody
