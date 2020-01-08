Everyone and their brother publishes an end-of-year, top headlines review. My personal list reflects only on my own columns, because as you know, it’s all about me. And well it should be.
Regrets, I’ve had a few; but then again, too few to mention, but let’s mention a few. Most notable was the Kanye-Kim column that drew a smattering of boos. Beside myself at a couple unduly harsh reviews, at my next bowling league night, I handed the column to our friendly beer-slinger Allyx to take inside and share with my lounge critique panel. I was further nonplussed to learn she, Connie and Tori gave a unanimous “too mean; not funny” thumbs-down.
Ivan, an apathetic but valued member of my feedback board of directors opted to not waste his time. To quote: “I don’t read. I work, hunt and shoot pool.” One sacrifices so much by not even watching TV, but that’s his problem.
I’m actually becoming a Kanye fan and watched Kim on a talk show to see if she’d talk about Wyoming. Indeed she did, and also about Kanye’s Christian conversion, which is now looking clearly sincere. Also, Kim looked cartoon-eyeball-dangling hot, if you’re into that kind of thing.
Damaging my Rock Hall of Fame credentials, I gave column credit for the ageless classic, “Gimme three Steps” to the “Almond” (no pun intended, to my further shame) Brothers. Obviously Lynyrd Skynyrd is who belted out that priceless line, “Honest Mister, I didn’t even kiss her …”
You read a few old column reprints last year – one or two of them my own fault. One was rejected because the topic detailed a poor choice of words at a pharmacy while asking where I’d find a certain personal product – apparently deemed unmentionable – for my dog.
More recently, a reprint replaced my Christmas column, which I accept partial blame. Crack reporter Zac Taylor had days earlier sent an “early deadline” heads-up, but a perfect storm of circumstances made me ignore it. Funny story: I get constant e-mail golf tips from a persistent pro, Zac Allen. Bowling instead of golf season, I never open them, and the hoarder in me never deletes.
I’d only ever received one e-mail from Zac Taylor, and had related the anecdote about this Zac Allen fellow. Enterprise Zac put in the deadline, subject line, “Not a golf tip.” Understandably, I saw the name “Zac” and “golf tip,” put two and two together and arrived at five.
Thus, my late Christmas column was moot and editors dug into the archives and chose my 3-year-old “Social Security” story. You likely shrieked, “What the Andy Martin Hill? I just read this thing and hated it the first time.”
So my vow to my timely-material-hungry readers is to submit a menu of past columns well past the expiration date. Writing for two newspapers since ’92, my repertoire is quite extensive. Should I over-sleep deadline, or submit something judged possibly offensive to a frustrated nun, a selection you have no right remembering shall be made available.
And I’ll do my homework. Never again will Kim say to Kanye, “Hey, the Beatles didn’t sing “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” did they?”
