It’s about time the “woke” people of this generation wake up and realize not everything they disagree with is racist.
Consider Colin Kaepernick and his recent marketing advice to Nike to quit selling a shoe with a Betsy Ross colonial flag imprinted on it.
Kaepernick claims the Betsy Ross flag is a racist symbol because it flew when slavery was legal in the United States.
Nonsense.
That would mean other symbols of the U.S. that were present when slavery was legal are also racist. Symbols such as the Liberty Bell and the bald eagle.
It would also mean Barack Obama is a racist because the Betsy Ross flag was one of the flags flown at his inauguration.
Kaepernick’s comments are ironic in that Betsy Ross was a Quaker and the Quakers were some of the loudest voices opposing slavery.
The Nike shoes in question do not even violate flag etiquette.
According to the American Legion, “Unless an article of clothing is made from an actual United States flag, there is NO breach of flag etiquette whatever.”
English author George Orwell said, “People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”
Kaepernick can sleep peaceably and offer his flawed advice, because U.S. men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives to preserve his freedoms for him.
We live in the United States and because of that we have freedom.
Freedom that allows Kaepernick to speak his mind.
Freedom that allows Nike to capitulate to nonsense claims of racism.
Freedom to have flawed rationale.
Freedom is what the Betsy Ross flag symbolized and what the current U.S. flag symbolizes.
God Bless America.
