It’s all his fault … Thomas Edison’s that is.
The reason I have to take a snooze in the sun on Sunday afternoon is all because of Thomas Edison.
Before Edison and his light bulb, sleep problems were virtually unknown. Today, however, the average American feels sleepy at least three times a week according to the National Sleep Foundation. Many have to log some critical napping time on the weekend to avoid being a bit crabby side to one and all during the week.
All because of Thomas Edison.
Before Edison’s light bulb, people had little else to do when it got dark except go to sleep. Oh sure, there were lanterns and so on, but activity basically stopped at night, and people went to bed. Once cities were lit with electric power, all that changed. Predicting that the electric light would make 24-hour workdays possible, Edison once said, “Anything which tends to slow work down is a waste.” He also called sleep “an acquired habit.”
Famed artist Salvador Dali was another who believed that sleep was a waste of time. If he was overtired, he would sit holding a spoon over a tin plate on the floor. When he fell asleep, he’d drop the spoon, wake himself up and pronounce himself completely refreshed. And Isaac Asimov, science fiction writer, once remarked, “I can hardly wait until 5 a.m. I hate sleeping.”
With all this talk about sleep, I didn’t realize that today is National Napping Day and that this week, March 8-14, is the National Sleep Foundation’s Sleep Awareness Week. Aside from the inventors, the artists and the writers, most of us really do need sleep to be healthy and alert. To replenish my supply, sometimes a nap is in order.
Consequently, when Sunday afternoon rolls around, I am powerless against those cozy, warm rays of sunlight slipping through the bay window. First, I grab my soft, fleece blanket, the latest issue of the Enterprise, and a frosty glass of iced tea. I stretch out on the couch, positioned just so with the sun streaming in at precisely the right angle. I barely make it “below the fold,” and I’m catching forty winks in no time.
Now sleep is about as ordinary an activity as you’re going to find. One would almost call it the quintessential “no-brainer.” But, as one who has “pulled an all-nighter or two” in my life, I know that accomplishing a task (or at least appearing to) on only a few hours of sleep is hard to do. For some, though, it’s almost a badge of honor. It’s as if getting eight hours of sleep a night is for wimps and sissies.
“Our society views sleep as negotiable,” says Neil B. Kavey, Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Columbia University Medical Center. “Our society has valued people who brag about being able to function on very little sleep as a mark of someone who is aggressive, dynamic, successful…The first thing that driven people do is borrow from sleep.”
For me, I think Ernest Hemingway nailed it when he said, “I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I’m awake, you know.”
Ain’t it the truth, Ernie. Ain’t it the truth.
