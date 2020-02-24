Let’s say that I’m being awarded the Nobel Prize for literature – and the Nobel Peace Prize.
I know. Admittedly, that’s a little far-fetched but stay with me here.
Let’s say I’m sought after by Ellen DeGeneres and hit the talk show circuit with reckless abandon. With the prestige the Prize(s) would bring, I’m able to secure lucrative eight and nine-figure contracts. That, along with the prize money itself, allows me to single-handedly launch an enterprise that would bring peace to all mankind. NO wars, no conflicts, no skirmishes – for the first time in the history of the universe.
But first I have to make the plane.
Let’s say I ask you to remind me to set the alarm an hour earlier than normal, so I won’t miss my plane and the Nobel hoopla.
Let’s say the alarm doesn’t go off. I miss the plane and the ceremony. I lose my credibility and my contracts. Ellen gives me the brush-off – and the chance for world peace evaporates.
But here’s the big question: Who’s responsible for nixing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for world peace? Who’s responsible for ruining the opportunity to make the world safe for posterity? Just who is responsible for messing up this whole situation?
Is it me for not getting out of bed early enough to board the plane – or you for failing to remind me to set the alarm?
In other words, when I ask anyone to remind me to do something, have I abdicated my responsibility in the matter? Remember, world peace could be in the balance.
I’m not sure this is an issue of delegation. Delegating means that it is now your job to get a task done. I’d have to give you the authority and resources to carry out the task. The job, in this case, was getting me out of bed on time. If I were delegating, I should have said:
• If you must drink coffee all night long to wake me up, do it.
• If you must set five alarms to wake yourself up, and then me, do it.
• If you must toss ice water in my face to wake me up, do it.
• If you must toss the water, ice and glass in my face, do it.
But if I wasn’t clear about this delegating scenario, are you really responsible for the rift between Ellen and me? Can we all point the finger at you for dashing the hopes and dreams for peace of all who live on this planet?
Admit it: You know exactly what I’m talking about. Remember when you had to wear a polo shirt instead of a dress shirt for an important meeting? You reminded your wife to pick up the dry cleaning, and she forgot.
Or what about that miserable trip home in the pelting rain? You had to creep along because the windshield wipers were shot. With each soggy mile, you seethe more and more at your husband. After all, you did remind him only days before to get those wipers fixed.
You get it, right? Don’t we all wish we could criticize someone else when we mess up? Unfortunately, the sad truth is, we usually have no one to blame but ourselves.
I hate when that happens.
